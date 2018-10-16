Bay City Commissioners Updated On Code Enforcement And Sidewalk Work

Bay City Code Enforcement Coordinator Sue Coggin is optimistic about efforts to combat blight despite a caseload of 652 open complaints. Coggin told City Commissioners Monday many problems are resolved by sending a courtesy letter explaining to a property owner what’s out of place. Coggin says she’s encouraged that many neighborhood residents are taking it upon themselves to address problems they may see.

Meanwhile City Engineering Manager Rachel Phillips told the Commission progress is being made on sidewalk replacements. Phillips explained on-going work around Handy Middle School should be completed in the spring. She added sidewalks around Kolb and MacGregor Elementary Schools have already been upgraded. Phillips explained work next year will focus on Washington Elementary and if there’s time Linsday. As for work in the city’s wards, Phillips explained they’re being divided up into quarter sized sections moving from one adjoining ward to the next.