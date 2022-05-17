Bay City Commissioners Talk $4M in Lead Line Replacements for 2023

At this week’s Bay City Commissioners meeting, officials discussed the 2022/2023 fiscal year water and sewer budget as well as funding for plans to replace the city’s lead water lines with lines made from copper.
Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as a forgivable $2 million federal loan, make up the over $4 million dedicated to the replacement of the harmful lines.
Bay City Fiscal Services Director George Martini says that the construction associated with the replacement of the estimated one thousand water lines will impact residents.
He says that despite the amount of money budgeted to the restoration of sidewalks and other surfaces, there will still be inconvenience for travelers during the replacement process.
(Written by Jonathan Dent; WSGW)