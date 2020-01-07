Bay City Commissioners Review Code Enforcement Issues
Bay City Code Enforcement Coordinator Sue Coggin briefs City Commissioners on year end code enforcement related issues. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay City administrators believe they’ve made progress over the last couple of years when it comes to reducing blight.
Code Enforcement Coordinator Sue Coggin told City Commissioners Monday there’s more staff, resulting in more communication with home owners and landlords to address property maintenance issues as they come up.
Coggin added the newly instituted “Team Up To Clean Up” program helps residents at no cost who are having difficulty cleaning up or removing debris from their homes or yards.