Bay City Commissioners Reject Proposed Pay Raise
Bay City Commissioner Kristen McDonald-Rivet (in
bright colored jacket) sits next to Mayor Kathleen Newsham. Photo by WSGW's John Hall.
Bay City Commissioners rejected a proposed pay raise from the Compensation Commission Monday that amounted to about 4.2 %.
Second Ward City Commissioner Kristen McDonald-Rivet led the fight against the measure which would have included extra pay for the Mayor and Commission officers. McDonald-Rivet added residents told her during the recent election campaign they’re feeling the pinch from various taxes and fees demanded by the city. She says any pay raise would have been a slap in the face at them.