Bay City Commissioners Reject Proposed Bridge Study

Bay City Commissioners rejected a proposal Monday for a bridge study by OHM Advisors costing up to $45,000. City Manager Dana Muscott says the Commission majority did not want to wait up to six months for this study to be completed.

Muscott expects the Commission to make a formal recommendation to her soon on a plan to address the city’s long term bridge maintenance costs.

An earlier study by OHM recommended closing Liberty Bridge. The new study would have assessed the impact of a potential Liberty closure on the downtown and Midland

Street business districts.