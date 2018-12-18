Bay City Commissioners Okay More Medical Marijuana Sites

source: Alpha Media Image Library

Bay City Commissioners okayed a provisional medical marijuana facilities license Monday for Uptown Meds to open a provisioning center at 816 Washington Avenue. 8th Ward Commissioner Ed Clements say the downtown site could be in conjunction with retail business and possible apartments.

Clements added the Commission also approved licenses for two grower facilities slated for 405 Morton. Opening of all the locations hinges on final inspections.

Commissioners also received a first reading to double the number of  allowable provisioning centers from 25 to 50. A final vote is expected at the Commission’s first scheduled meeting of 2019 on January 7th.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bay City Commissioners Approve Building Demolitions Eight New Police Officers Will Patrol Saginaw Streets Saginaw Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Authorities Investigating Suspicious Kawkawlin Township Death Shoplifter Blitz In Saginaw Township Proves Successful Midland High School Briefly Locked Down
Comments