Bay City Commissioners Getting First Look At Next Year’s Budget Proposal

Bay City Commissioners are getting their first look at the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July First.

City Manager Dana Muscott says it’s slightly larger than the current budget with a focus on road work. That includes the reconstruction of Trumbull from Woodside to Center plus design work leading to repairs on Wenona.

Muscott added that for the 6th year in a row, no general fund reserves were used to balance the budget.

A final Commission vote on the proposed budget is expected in June.