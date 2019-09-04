      Weather Alert

Bay City Commissioners Focus On The Electric Department

John Hall
Sep 3, 2019 @ 11:58pm
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott

Bay City’s Electric Department will be reaching out to its customers soon.

City Manager Dana Muscott says the utility will be sharing information as part of market research on tree trimming and removal plus tips for saving money on electric bills.

Muscott added City Commissioners also approved a more than $78,000 contract Monday to repair part of the roof at the Electric Department Building. She explained the work by Bay City based  Valley Roofing should be completed before the start of winter.

