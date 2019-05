Bay City Commissioners approved property purchases at 1826 and 1845 North Trumbull Monday for a combined $80,000.

The land next to the city’s transfer and recycling sites was owned by the Northeast Little League which needs more space to hold bigger tournaments. The Little League will have up to three years to locate and move to a new site.

With the property it’s obtained, the city will be able to expand its solid waste and recycling services located next to the Little League fields .