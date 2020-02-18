      Weather Alert

Bay City Commissioners Approve Transforming Simmons Jewelers Building Into Pot Business

John Hall
Feb 18, 2020 @ 12:12am

On a Five to Three vote Monday, Bay City Commissioners approved licenses to  operate a medical marijuana provisioning center and retail facility in the former Simmons Jewelers on 208 Center downtown pending a final inspection.

Plans include developing both the lower and upper levels of the building with possibly upstairs apartments by year’s end.

Initial estimates were that approximately $1,000,000 would be needed to cover redevelopment costs. Opponents felt the operation was inappropriate in a downtown location.

