Bay City Commissioners Approve Transforming Simmons Jewelers Building Into Pot Business
On a Five to Three vote Monday, Bay City Commissioners approved licenses to operate a medical marijuana provisioning center and retail facility in the former Simmons Jewelers on 208 Center downtown pending a final inspection.
Plans include developing both the lower and upper levels of the building with possibly upstairs apartments by year’s end.
Initial estimates were that approximately $1,000,000 would be needed to cover redevelopment costs. Opponents felt the operation was inappropriate in a downtown location.