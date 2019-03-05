Bay City Commissioners Approve School Parking Restrictions

Bay City Commissioners approved separate parking ordinance restrictions for Linsday and Kolb Elementary Schools Monday.

City Manager Dana Muscott says enhancing student safety was the major factor. Muscott added the no parking signs along both sides of LaSalle in front of Linsday and on the south side of Crump in front of  Kolb will provide better sight distances for pedestrian crossings. She says staff members at both schools will have better views to help keep students safe.

Muscott noted Bay City’s Department of Public Safety provided input on the process.

