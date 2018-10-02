Bay City Commissioners Approve Power Purchase

Bay City Commissioners approved a resolution Monday authorizing two energy purchases for Bay City Electric Light and Power totaling almost six megawatts.

City Manager Dana Muscott estimated the cost at about $1,900,000. She says the advanced purchases from the state represent a better price for the city.

The Commission also okayed a three year agreement with Mackinaw Administrators LLC of Brighton, Michigan to handle workers compensation claims. Muscott estimated the cost at about $24,000 annually which she says represents a roughly $7,000 savings over the previous provider.

Commissioners also heard from James Clements Airport Advisory Committee Chairman Charles Binder who updated the panel on Airport activities. Binder says there’s been an increase in flight training operations. He says a state study shows the Airport generating nearly $8,000,000 of economic activity annually.