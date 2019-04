Bay City Manager Dana Muscott will see her annual salary increase to just over $125,000 after City Commissioners approved an approximately 3% pay raise Monday.

Muscott says she’s satisfied with her current position plus the pay adjustment which followed a closed door review

of her job performance in March and yielded above average scores.

Muscott added the pay hike was based on the highest raise given to either a non-union or union group. She’s in the second year of a five year contract.