Bay City Commissioners Approve Building Demolitions

Bay City Commissioners held public hearings and approved the demolition of dangerous buildings at three sites Monday which should occur early next year. They include 115 North Grant, 510 North Jefferson and 1005 Litchfield.

The Commission also okayed a lease agreement with Arizona based Axon Enterprises to acquire 33 new tasers for Public Safety officers. City officials say the old ones used for over a decade are no longer serviceable. Costs are $9,600 in year one followed by $8,000 annually for years two through five.

A three year contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 116 was

also approved which runs through the end of 2021. It includes a provision for members to roll up to $5,000 of bonus pay into the computation of pension maximums.