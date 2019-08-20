      Weather Alert

Bay City Commissioner Resigns, Seat May Remain Vacant

Bill Hewitt
Aug 20, 2019 @ 12:21am
WSGW News file photo
David Terrasi (Photo courtesy City of Bay City)

Bay City’s second ward is losing its representative on the city commission. The current commissioner, David Terrasi , submitted his resignation to the commission Monday night.

Now serving his second term, Terrasi cited work and travel conflicts for his decision. The commission accepted the resignation, but did not take any steps towards replacing him.

His name is on the November ballot for reelection. The process to pick someone to fill the balance of his term would take several months, almost to election day. Terrasi does have one opponent for the election, Kristen Rivet, for the non partisan post.

