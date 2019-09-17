Bay City Commission Supports UAW Against GM
United Auto Workers members picket outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Roughly 49,000 workers at General Motors plants in the U.S. went on strike just before midnight Sunday, but talks between the UAW and the automaker will resume. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Bay City Commissioners approved a resolution Monday supporting the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors.
Third Ward Commissioner Andrew Niedzinski wished the workers well, adding he’s hoping for a quick settlement which will result in GM sharing their profits with the employees.
Niedzinski credited his grandfather who worked for and retired
from the GM Powertrain plant in Bay City with instilling in him the
importance of unions.