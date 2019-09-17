Bay City Commission Supports Proposed Housing
Bay City Housing Commission CEO Bill Phillips speaks to Bay City Commissioners. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The Bay City Housing Commission is planning multi-unit developments along Columbus Avenue.
56 units are proposed for the former YMCA property at Columbus and Madison once the existing structure is demolished. Another 21 to 31 loft style apartments are planned for a former warehouse at Columbus and Jackson.
City Commissioners voted to back the projects Monday. The City Manager will be asked to write support letters when the Housing Commission applies to the state for financial aid. That application deadline is April First. The combined investment for both initiatives is $18,000,000.