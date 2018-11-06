Bay City Commission Rejects Liberty Bridge Study

Bay City's Liberty Bridge (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

A proposal from Colorado based United Bridge Partners to conduct an underwater inspection of Bay City’s Liberty Bridge at no cost to the city failed on a five to four City Commission vote Monday.

7th Ward Commissioner Kerice Basmadjian voted against the plan. She noted many residents already feel United Bridge Partners is on the way to privatizing the city’s bridge operations, even though no final agreement has been reached.  Basmadjian  wants other steps taken first, including completion of an on-line survey on the city’s web site about potential bridge options.

Supporters responded that the inspection would have updated the city on possible further erosion caused by the ebb and flow of the Saginaw River.

