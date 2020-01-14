Bay City Commission, Mayor And City Manager Consider 2020 Goals
Bay City Commissioners plus the Mayor, City Manager and administrators review potential 2020 goals. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The start of a new year means goal setting for Bay City officials.
City Commissioners along with Mayor Kathleen Newsham and City Manager Dana Muscott shared ideas during a Finance and Policy Committee meeting Monday.
Suggestions focused on issues ranging from improving streets and housing plus communications with residents to revitalizing the city’s Citizens District Councils.
Muscott will try consolidating those proposals down to five or seven high impact action items Commissioners would formally approve in February.