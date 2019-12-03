      Weather Alert

Bay City Commission Committee Assignment List Sparks Controversy

John Hall
Dec 3, 2019 @ 2:12am
Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham in her office at Bay City Hall

Completion of a list of committee assignments for Bay City Commissioners sparked controversy at Monday’s meeting.

Commission President Jessie Dockett says he asked each of his colleagues individually what they wanted while keeping the input to himself as he put the list together. Dockett insisted he stayed within the confines of the Open Meetings Act, but Mayor Kathleen Newsham strongly disagreed saying she wants no part of the assignment committee if that’s they way it’s going to operate.

 

