Bay City Commission Approves Firm To Design New Departmental Buildings

Plans for building new facilities to house Bay City’s Electric and Public Works Departments in the Marquette Industrial Park are moving ahead.

That follows City Commission approval Monday of a professional services agreement with Saginaw based OHM Advisors worth over $694,000. City Manager Dana Muscott says on-site work should be getting underway within the next year once the design phase is completed.

Muscott added the Public Works and Electric buildings on Water near the Saginaw River which have posed safety issues for workers will eventually be demolished to open up the land for more private development.

City Commissioners also hosted the presentation of awards for Public Safety employees.

They also heard a presentation on a proposed Cooperative Market to be backed by a growing list of local investors that’s scheduled to open in 2021. It would be a source of nutritious food for low income residents while also supporting local farmers.