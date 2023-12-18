Bay City City Commissioner Found Guilty of Misdemeanor

A Bay City Commissioner has been convicted of domestic violence for an incident involving her sister.

Third ward commisioner Andrea Burney was found guilty last week in Bay County District Court on the misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to 93 days in jail. The charge comes from an incident in March when Burney was accused of assaulted her sister at a family gathering.

The 60-year-old commissioner was censured by the city commission in November for making false accusations against city staff.

Burney’s sentencing has been scheduled for January 25th.