WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Bay City City Commissioner Found Guilty of Misdemeanor

By jonathan.dent
December 18, 2023 6:00AM EST
Share
Bay City City Commissioner Found Guilty of Misdemeanor
(WSGW File Photo; Bay City Hall)

A Bay City Commissioner has been convicted of domestic violence for an incident involving her sister.

Third ward commisioner Andrea Burney was found guilty last week in Bay County District Court on the misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to 93 days in jail. The charge comes from an incident in March when Burney was accused of assaulted her sister at a family gathering.

The 60-year-old commissioner was censured by the city commission in November for making false accusations against city staff.

Burney’s sentencing has been scheduled for January 25th.

Popular Stories

1

Authorities Looking for Missing Isabella County Teen
2

Caro Man Dies in Genesee County Crash
3

Two Suspects Arrested after Police Chase Across County Lines
4

Three Men Charged Federally In Wire Fraud Case
5

Semi Trailer Crashes Into Genesee County Overpass