Bay City Charter Update Almost Finished

A process to redraft and update Bay City’s Charter is almost finished.

Charter Commission President Kristen Rivet said Tuesday plans call for nine City Commissioners to be elected to represent nine wards along with an elected Mayor.

Rivet explained there is a move to make sure more women are represented on various city boards and committees. Rivet added plans call for elections in even years.

The completed Charter draft will go to the State Attorney General’s Office sometime this fall for review and approval prior to a vote by city residents next year.