Bay City Charter Commissioners Complete Work

Bay City’s Charter Review Commission made a critical last minute change to the city’s governing document Tuesday.

Commission President Kristen Rivet says the biggest adjustment is having seven elected City Commissioners in seven wards. Rivet acknowledged the reversal from the current nine ward set up voted on recently. She says members thought long and hard before concluding a seven member Commission made more sense, given the decline of the city’s population.

Rivet says Bay City will continue to have an elected Mayor representing the entire community.

The completed document is to be sent to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for review by December First. After approval there the charter will come back to city voters for their consideration sometime in late 2019.