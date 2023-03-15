Bay City Central HS Hires New Principal

The Bay City Public Schools Board of Education has chosen a new principal to lead Bay City Central High School next year.

Justin Shaner will begin in his new role when classes start up for the 2023-2024 school year. He will also be the first principal at Central High School as it begins its new 5-year study program. BCPS says he’ll be heavily involved in the preparations for the new learning structure, which will begin with next year’s freshmen. Shaner currently serves as Principal of Western Middle School, and was previously an Assistant Principal at Central High School and at Handy Middle school.

The district says that this experience gives Shaner a deep insight into the needs and challenges faced by students and the community.