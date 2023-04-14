Bay City Central High School to Plan Health Center

Senior Vice President of Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Angelia Williams announced a grant awarded to Bay City Central High School for a new health center.

Bay City Central and Great Lakes have received a $75000 grant from the state of Michigan to make plans for a school-based health center at the high school. The program is expected to have a positive effect on truancy and graduation rates, based on the success of a similar program at Saginaw High School. They aim to provide physical and mental health services to students ages 5-21.

The health center will make it easier for parents to get health care for their children without taking time off work, and students will attend school more regularly without having to worry about doctors’ appointments. Williams told WSGW that Great Lakes Bay Health Centers do not deny anyone access to medical care, regardless of their ability to pay.

All care given to students will require parental consent forms, and laws prevent the health center from giving any abortion or family planning care to students.