Bay City Car Fire Also Damages Home
(photo by Bill Hewitt)
Investigators are looking for the cause of a car fire on Bay City’s west side.
Firefighters said a woman living in the 500 block of Frank St. discovered flames coming from under the dashboard after she started the car just after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. The fire damaged the exterior of the house and also brought down a power line to the house.
The woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No dollar loss has been determined.