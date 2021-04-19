      Weather Alert

Bay City Car Fire Also Damages Home

Michael Percha
Apr 19, 2021 @ 8:13am
(photo by Bill Hewitt)

Investigators are looking for the cause of a car fire on Bay City’s west side.

Firefighters said a woman living in the 500 block of Frank St. discovered flames coming from under the dashboard after she started the car just after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. The fire damaged the exterior of the house and also brought down a power line to the house.

The woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No dollar loss has been determined.

(photo by Bill Hewitt)
