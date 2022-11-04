Bay City Business Owner Art Dore Dies

A well known Bay City businessman has died.

Art Dore passed away Thursday, November 3 at the age of 86. His passing was announced by his daughter Beth Dore in a social media post. Dore was the owner of a number of businesses in the Bay City area, including his demolition company Dore and Associates. He also played a role in the success of many other business ventures.

According Beth Dore’s web post, funeral services are still being arranged and will be announced soon.