Bay City Business Leader Passes

Jay Crete, longtime owner of Ideal Party Stores in Bay City, passed away this morning according to his son Jerry Crete. In a Facebook post Jerry wrote “My father, my hero the man who I looked up to, has gone to heaven this morning. He died peacefully in his sleep. My goal in life is to be half the man he was. He taught me what is really important in life and to always treat people with respect. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He will be missed but never forgotten.”
Jay was well known and respected for his involvement in and support of his community. He was a wine expert and successful businessman whose legacy continued with his family members. The Crete’s remain involved in their stores on Johnson Street and Salzburg Avenue. The Ideal stores were sold to Forward Corporation last year.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.