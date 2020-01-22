Bay City Budget Audit Called Excellent
The audit for Bay City's fiscal year that ended June 30th is presented by Yeo and Yeo to City
Commissioners. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The audit for the Bay City budget year that ended this past June 30th showed the city’s finances in excellent shape.
City Fiscal Services Director George Martini says local auditors from Yeo and Yeo found no problems and presented a clean opinion.
Martini added even as the general fund and accounts like water and sewer appear to be in excellent shape, future challenges include dealing with rising health care and retiree costs.
He spoke after the City Commission meeting Tuesday.