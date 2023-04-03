Bay City Bridge Partners Website Now Live

Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) has gone live with its online, self-serve website accessible at BayCityBridgePartners.com by clicking on “Get your BC-PASS” on the homepage.

Customers can also get BC-PASSes in person at the BCBP Customer Service Center at 300 Center Avenue, Suite 101, in downtown Bay City. Residents and non-residents are encouraged to pre-register. City residents creating an account online will be asked to scan and upload a valid vehicle registration for each vehicle needing a BC-PASS. Once account information is verified, BC-PASS transponders will be mailed to customers. Commercial businesses seeking BC-PASSes for fleet vehicles can work directly with an account manager by emailing [email protected].

Tolling on Liberty Bridge will be pushed to May to allow extra time for customers to create their accounts.