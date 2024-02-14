WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Bay City Bridge Partners Rolls Out Update to Billing Options

By jonathan.dent
February 14, 2024 3:00PM EST
Liberty Bridge Opening (WSGW)

Bay City Bridge Partners is encouraging drivers with a BC-Pass to review their accounts as they prepare to roll out a billing update.

The organization says that beginning on Tuesday, February 20th, any negative balance up to $25 will automatically be billed to the account holder’s saved payment method if they selected the auto-replenish feature. In addition, BCBP says pay-by-mail statements will be going out over the next few weeks for drivers who traveled over Liberty Bridge without a transponder.

More information can be found at baycitybridgepartners.com.

 

