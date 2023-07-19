Bay City Bridge Partners Hires New Manager

Bay City Bridge Partners has a new General Manager.

Terry Velligan replaces Lynn Pavlawk to oversee the reconstruction and tolling operations of Independence and Liberty Bridges. Velligan has worked for United Bridge Partners, BCBP’s parent company, for the last five years. He has 25 year experience in construction and managm=ement. He is also the current general manager of operations of the Cline Avenue Bridge in East Chicago, Indiana, and rehabilitation of Memorial Bridge in Parkersburg, West Virginia. No reason was given for Pavlawk’s replacement.