Bay City Bridge Partners Customer Service Center Now Open

By News Desk
March 1, 2023 2:00AM EST
Liberty Bridge (WSGW file photo)

Bay City Bridge Partners held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new customer service center.

Located at the MDL Building on Bay City’s Center Avenue, the center can provide drivers with toll transponders for crossing the Liberty, and eventually, Independence bridges. Transponders will provide discounted rates for drivers crossing either bridge once tolls are implemented. While the transponders themselves don’t cost anything, Bay City residents with a transponder can cross for free until 2028.

Non-residents with a transponder can pay $2 per crossing or $15 a month per vehicle for a for unlimited crossings. For a two vehicle household, that is $720 a year. Otherwise, motorists will need to pay the full pay-by-plate rate of $5.50 per crossing for standard vehicles like cars and trucks.

The new service center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

