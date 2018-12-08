Bay City Booster of Charities Dies

The owner and founder of a popular Bay City restaurant has died after a battle with cancer. Don Krzysiak died Friday, he was 74. Don was known for his support for groups in the community especially the Salvation Army.

Known as Big Don, he and his wife Lois started the restaurant in 1979 in a house on Michigan Avenue just south of Cass on

Bay City’s south end. He also owned a nearby meat market for a number of years. As the restaurant grew in popularity known for its Polish Food, a number of additions were built. Today the Krzysiak House Restaurant employs more than 70 people. The family business will continue operations.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ambrose Funeral home where visitation is scheduled from 2-8 Sunday. Visitation will continue Monday from 10 until 1 at St. Hyacinths church. The funeral mass will begin at 1:00pm.