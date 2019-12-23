Bay City Auto Dealer Facing Charges For Fraudulent Vehicle Sale
source: Alpha Media Image Library
State officials say a Bay City auto dealer has been charged with larceny by conversion for allegedly selling a 1963 Jaguar XKE on consignment and then keeping the sales proceeds.
A warrant was issued last week for David Cotten, the owner of Bay City Auto at 1120 Water who surrendered and was later arrested. A
preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for January Second in Bay County Circuit Court.
Authorities report the car was eventually brokered for sale with an auto auctioneering company in California before being sold to a buyer
in Germany with Cotten never remitting the sales proceeds to the Jaguar’s original owner. That owner thought the car was still on the market for two years before his attorney contacted the state to ask for an investigation.