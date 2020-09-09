Bay City Agrees to Water Assistance Program
Residents of Bay City who have been having a hard time with water bills due to COVID-19 have a new avenue for help.
City commissioners approved steps to participate in the SB-690 Water Assistance Program, making funds available for Water and Sewer customers who are already eligible and participating in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Food Assistance Program.
City Manager Dana Muscott says it provides relief up to $700 for both water and sewage bills incurred between March 1st, through December 31st, 2020; until all program funds have been exhausted.
Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting estimate there to be approximately $300,000 to $400,000 available in program funds.
In order to participate in the federally backed program, the city has agreed to not shut off water service to customers for a minimum of 90 days after they receive water assistance, and make no collection action or action that affects the household’s credit score for 90 days after the customer receives it.