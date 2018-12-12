Bay City Advisors Make Suggestions Ahead of Bridge Repairs

When asked on the possibilities of closing either the Independence Bridge or the Liberty Bridge, the audience at City hall Tuesday night in Bay City agreed pretty strongly with the information found by advisers to the city. OHM Advisory firm had representatives present at city hall to show the data they had found after a six-month study into the flow of traffic around the city and how it would be affected by closures of either suggested bridge.

From what the firm found, the most financially responsible option would be to close and remove the Liberty Bridge, but only after repairing or replacing the Independence bridge to its north. The independence bridge had the biggest impact on the community if it were to be closed , even temporarily, with 60% of respondents to the firm’s survey saying it would have a negative impact on them. The liberty Bridge also had negative impact taken into account, but it also had a higher number of people say a closer would have no impact on them at 26.3%. Traffic diverted from the liberty bridge most often moved to the State-owned Veterans bridge, while diverted traffic from the Independence bridge often took the Liberty Bridge.

When discussing the issues presented by those taking the survey, traffic and safety concerns were the most prevalent. Steve Deering of OHM said he city needs to re-time all of its traffic lights and walk signals to accommodate modern needs of population growth and aging.

Deering provided a plan to improve the flow of traffic near the intersection of N. Trumbull st. and Woodside ave. near the Independence bridge which included rearranging turning lanes and implementing ‘Michigan-left’ turnarounds on Woodside. He also said these improvements would decrease congestion and traffic light wait times, as well as the number of accidents and pedestrian incidents at the intersection.

While the studies had provided what may be best financially for the situation with the bridges, the advisory firm is still studying and plans to do more surveying and studies due to the number of submissions they had received on the first set of results.

Currently with both bridges active, they are slated to cost Bay City $2.07 million (Liberty) and $2.23 million dollars (Independence) in needed repairs over the next six years. Recommended repairs and upgrades to the Liberty bridge would cost $37.5 Million to $50.3 Million while Independence Bridge would need $19.6 million to $26.3 million.