Bay City Adding Food Scrap Recycling Program

Mar 31, 2022 @ 7:32am

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is helping fund a pilot food scrap recycling program in Bay City.

Iris Waste Diversion Specialists representatives say food scraps and other organic materials increase methane released from landfills, a known contributor to climate change. Bay City Recycles and Iris will provide the service to Bay City residents who agree to a $20 monthly fee. Bay City residents can subscribe to the pickup program during the month of April by visiting iriswds.com or by calling (855) 246-9376. Collection will begin in June.

Items which can be collected include vegetative scraps like fruits, vegetables, eggshells, coffee grounds and tea bags.

