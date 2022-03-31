Bay City Adding Food Scrap Recycling Program

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is helping fund a pilot food scrap recycling program in Bay City.
Iris Waste Diversion Specialists representatives say food scraps and other organic materials increase methane released from landfills, a known contributor to climate change. Bay City Recycles and Iris will provide the service to Bay City residents who agree to a $20 monthly fee. Bay City residents can subscribe to the pickup program during the month of April by visiting iriswds.com or by calling (855) 246-9376. Collection will begin in June.
Items which can be collected include vegetative scraps like fruits, vegetables, eggshells, coffee grounds and tea bags.