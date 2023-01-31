Bay Area Runners Club Accepting 2023 Race Registrations

Closeup of female runner shaved feet in running shoes going for a run on the road at sunrise or sunset. Shallow depth of field, toned with instagram like filter, flare effect.

Registration has started for the an annual event in Bay City that brings not only thousands of people into the community but benefits local non profits as well.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the raft of races hosted by the Bay Area Runners Club (BARC), and Andy Brady says he’s hoping to see it continue to grow. He says all of the money raised is put back into the community.

BARC has donated more than $240,000 to non-profits and athletic programs over the last 50 years. This year’s event will benefit the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City.

Registration information is available at barcmi.com.