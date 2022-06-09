Bay Area Chamber Welcomes Woodhaven Senior Living

Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors welcomed representatives from Livonia-based Woodhaven Retirement Community at a ribbon cutting ceremony at their Woodhaven at Bay City location Thursday. The development on Two Mile Road between Wilder and Wheeler held an open house to show their Assisted Living Apartments and Independent Living Apartment Homes. The Independent wing includes two bedroom apartments which residents can furnish to their liking. The Assisted Living wing offers one bedroom apartments.
Woodhaven Director of Admissions and Marketing Angela Feldbauer said they offer room, board and 24 hour care at the non-profit facility. Woodhaven at Bay City is licensed as an Adult Foster Care facility by the State of Michigan. https://www.woodhaven-retirement.com/bay-city/