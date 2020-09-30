Bay Area Chamber of Commerce holds Virtual 137th Annual Meeting
Logo- Bay Area Chamber of Commerce
Even though most viewers could only catch the livestream on Facebook, the Bay Area chamber of commerce did still hold its 137th meeting.
Covid-19 restrictions prevented the normal annual presentation, but 74 registered viewers were able to gather for viewing parties at the Doubletree Riverfront Lounge and Mode’s Tavern on E. Vermont st.
The ceremony did incorporate a new award this year- the Ambassadors choice award presented to Ali Smith for his work mentoring homeless youth among other community work and leadership roles.
Executive director of institutional effectiveness for Saginaw Valley State University, Nick Wagner, had a chance to speak on the partnership Leadership Bay county had with the Good Samaritan rescue ministry this year and remodels done to some of the facility’s dining areas.
Others recognized at the event include Ambassador of the year going to Stacy Tuggle, Scott Trepkowski taking the Energize Bay Area Young Professionals network award, and Diane Middleton being awarded the Leadership bay county Alumni community service award.
Both the event and its silent auction had been delayed from their original date of March 24th.