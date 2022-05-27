Bay Area Chamber Names New President & CEO

The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced the selection of Magen Samyn as their new President and Chief Executive Officer after a nationwide search.
Samyn is currently the Regional Vice President of Marketing & Business Development at McLaren Bay Region, and previously served as President and CEO of Bay Future. She is a lifelong Bay County resident and has been active with the Bay Area Chamber and on numerous community boards and committees for many years.
“We are embarking on an exciting new chapter at the Bay Area Chamber of commerce,” said Todd Clements, Chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors and Senior Vice President at First State Bank. “Hiring Magen, coupled with the launch of the Talent Attraction and Workforce Development initiative, gives me great confidence in the future of the Chamber and our community. Magen is a trusted leader with a strong passion for our community. She has a long history of creating meaningful impact through her personal commitment to service as well as her professional accomplishments. We are incredibly fortunate to have Magen join our team.”
“I am excited and honored for this opportunity to work with the board, staff and members of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce,” said Samyn. “I have a passion for serving our wonderful community and I look forward to joining the dynamic team to continue to move our region forward.”
Samyn will start her new role on July 11.