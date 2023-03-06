Bavarian Inn Lodge Receives State Funding for Water Park Expansion

Rendering of Bavarian Inn Expansion (Bavarian Inn Lodge)

The Bavarian Inn is getting some extra funding to help out with an $80 million expansion to its indoor water park and entertainment center.

The tourist destination received an additional $750,000 grant through the Michigan Business Development Program for the expansion, which is expected to create 71 jobs.

The new addition will give the Bavarian Inn the largest indoor water park in Michigan, featuring more than 20 new attractions including water slides, a wave pool, and a swim-up bar for adults.

A groundbreaking for the project was held in December, and the expansion is expected to be open in the spring of 2024.