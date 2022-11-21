Bavarian Inn Lodge Announces $80 Million Expansion

Image provided by Bavarian Inn Lodge

The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth will be getting an upgrade. The tourist destination announced an $80 million expansion to its indoor water park and entertainment center on Monday.

According to Bavarian Inn Lodge President Michael Keller Zehnder, the project will grow the footprint of the recreation area to 140,000 feet, making it the largest indoor water park in Michigan. It will also add more than 20 new attractions, including multiple water slides, a wave pool, and a new swim-up bar for adults.

According to the Bavarian Inn Lodge, the construction won’t require the closing of the existing pools or Family Fun Center. A ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled for December 13th, and the expansion is expected to be open in spring of 2024, with some areas being made available in fall of 2023.