Battle of the Valleys Reconvenes Between SVSU and GVSU

Saginaw Valley State University’s Student Association has selected the Great Lakes Bay Region Children’s Grief Center its charitable partner for the 2021 Battle of the Valleys.
The 18th annual fundraising competition between SVSU and Grand Valley State University begins September 26th. Madeline Lowry, co-chair of the 2021 Battle of the Valleys, says they chose the Children’s Grief Center based on services they’ve provided to children and their families throughout the pandemic, as they see increased participants with children and families losing loved ones. Lowry adds 44 organizations applied to be selected to receive funds raised by SVSU students during the competition.
Battle of the Valleys 2021 marks a return to its competitive roots following Grand Valley’s withdrawal from the competition in 2018. SVSU continued to raise funds in 2019 and 2020. Since 2003, the SVSU Student Association has donated more than $464,000 to Great Lakes Bay Region nonprofits.