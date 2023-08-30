WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Barney’s Bake House Expands Across the Tri-Cities

By christianamalacara
August 30, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Barney’s Bake House Expands Across the Tri-Cities
Barney’s Bake House logo

Barney’s Bake House is opening their second location at 218 North Main road in Freeland this Fall. The original bakery is remaining open and is located in Bay City. Jarrid Weighman acquired the bakery in 2020 and is owner and head baker. Weighman says the growth is fueled by the partnerships they have developed in the surrounding communities. Barneys Bake House specializes in cookies, cakes, donuts and pastries.

