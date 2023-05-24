Bar Brawl in Tuscola County Leads to Five Suspects Arrested

Five people were arrested after allegedly assaulting a man and a woman outside a bar in Dayton Township.

According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Friends Bar for a reported assault in progress just after midnight last Friday. Deputies say they found 10 to 12 people fighting outside. Authorities say two 26-year-old victims, a woman from North Branch and a man from Dryden were hit and kicked multiple times, and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Five suspects between 23 and 34 years old from Clifford, North Branch, and Fostoria were arrested on charges of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than murder, Conspiracy to Commit Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault. Investigators say the incident is believed to be in retaliation to another assault that took place at the North Branch Bar and Grill months ago.