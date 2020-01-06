Bannister Woman Killed In Gratiot County Crash
A Gratiot County crash on Saturday has left one person dead.
Police say 27-year-old Garrett Lang of Midland was driving east on Harrison Rd. around 2:15 p.m. in a work van when he ran a stop sign at Lumberjack Rd. The van struck a north bound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Carson Nokes of Bannister. His passenger, 62-year-old Patricia Nokes, was killed at the scene.
Carson Nokes was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Alma and later flown to Hurley Medical Center in Flint. Lang was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.