Bank Robbery Suspects Sought
Bay County Bank Robbery Suspect (source: Bay County Sheriff Dept.)
Police are looking for bank robbery suspects in two separate incidents in Genessee and Bay counties. The latest was about 9:15 Monday morning in Montrose, at the State Bank at 200 W. State. The suspect, who police said did not have a weapon, got away with about $1,800 and fled on foot. He’s described as in his fourties, about 5’8″ and 180 lbs. with a blond goatee. He had on a grey hoodie, khaki pants, a blue skull cap, sunglasses and brown shoes. The bank planned to close its lobby for the day but keep drive through windows open. Montrose Schools went into secure mode temporarily after the incident. If you have any information, call Montrose Township Police.
In Bay County, the sheriff’s department is looking for a suspect who robbed the Chemical Bank at 100 Chippewa in Monitor Township on Friday Nov. 22, just before 1:00 p.m. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after passing a note to the teller. No weapon was seen. The getaway vehicle was described as a gold sedan, possibly a Lincoln. It was last seen heading south on M-13.
The suspect was described as about 45 years old, with white or gray facial hair. He was wearing a gray stocking cap, sunglasses and a camouflage jacket and pants. Contact the Bay County sheriff’s office if you have any information.